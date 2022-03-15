Chris Luxon applauds Simon Bridges’ contribution - National Party

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 - 11:45

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has thanked retiring MP Simon Bridges for his immense contribution to building a better New Zealand.

"Simon has been an absolute champion for Tauranga, for New Zealanders and for the National Party over his 14 year career in Parliament. He was an excellent local MP, Minister, Leader of the National Party and colleague.

"As a Minister, Simon held portfolios focusing on the economy, infrastructure, transport, broadband and the Government’s finances.

"As Transport Minister, Simon relentlessly pushed for upgrades to core infrastructure to drive productivity and help Kiwis get from A to B faster and safer. New Zealanders have Simon to thank for many of our improved state highways, which will be part of his lasting legacy.

"Recently, Simon has been the Opposition Finance Spokesperson, where he has been holding Labour to account for a cost of living crisis that is taking Kiwis backwards.

"Most importantly for me, since I became Leader Simon has been a trusted advisor and confidant. I am going to personally miss his contribution to the National Party caucus.

"I want to pay tribute to Simon’s relentless efforts to make New Zealand a better place - and also thank Natalie, Emlyn, Harry and Jemima for letting their husband and dad spend so much time away from home to help achieve that goal.

"Simon, go well. I wish you the very best."

Mr Luxon will announce National’s new Finance spokesperson in the coming days. The process to select a candidate to stand for National in the Tauranga by-election will begin in the coming weeks.