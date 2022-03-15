Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 - 17:33

The NgÄti Rangitihi Claims Settlement Bill has passed its third reading at Parliament, the final milestone in their historical Treaty of Waitangi settlement process.

"I want to acknowledge ngÄ uri o NgÄti Rangitihi and the Crown negotiations teams for working tirelessly during the negotiations process to see this legislation passed," Andrew Little said.

"This is a significant step and the beginning of a new relationship between NgÄti Rangitihi and the Crown - one based on cooperation, mutual trust and respect."

Through this settlement, the Crown acknowledges the injustices of its past acts and omissions which breached Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

This includes the Crown's failure to ensure NgÄti Rangitihi had sufficient land to support themselves in the aftermath of the Tarawera eruption, the Crown’s failure to act in good faith when leasing and purchasing NgÄti Rangitihi land blocks, and excessive land taking at Te Ariki for Public Works.

In recognition of the Crown’s failure to protect the Tarawera River from pollution associated with the Tasman Pulp and Paper mill, the settlement will establish the Tarawera Awa Restoration Strategy Group. This group, consisting of iwi and government representatives, will support, coordinate and promote the integrated restoration of the mauri of the Tarawera River catchment.

This settlement package will provide NgÄti Rangitihi $4 million of financial redress on top of $7 million on-account commercial redress received through the 2008 Central North Island Forests Iwi Collective Settlement. It also includes the vesting of 19 sites, including the Waimangu Volcanic Valley as cultural redress.

"NgÄti Rangitihi have waited a long time for this day and although no settlement can truly atone for past injustices or compensate for the hurt NgÄti Rangitihi have endured, I look forward to the future where NgÄti Rangitihi and the Crown are working in close partnership, to benefit NgÄti Rangitihi and future generations," Andrew Little said.

NgÄti Rangitihi is a Te Arawa iwi based in and around Rotorua, Kaingaroa and MatatÄ. Te Mana o NgÄti Rangitihi is the post-settlement governance entity.

The NgÄti Rangitihi Deed of Settlement was signed at Rangitihi Marae in MatatÄ on 5 December 2020.

A copy of the Deed of Settlement is available at: https://www.govt.nz/assets/Documents/OTS/Ngati-Rangitihi-5Dec2020/107596-1601966-Ngati-Rangitihi-deed-of-settlement-signing-version-1-December-2020-CORRECT-VERSION.pdf

The NgÄti Rangitihi Claims Settlement Bill can be found here at: https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2021/0017/latest/LMS466149.html