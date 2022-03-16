Bold option for public transport - Craig Lord

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 07:06

Being strongly against the Dominion Road Light Rail proposal, Mayoral candidate Craig Lord wants the overpriced and nonsensical plan to be thrown in the bin and for the decision makers to consider other options - such as the Metrino PRT (Personal Rapid Transit) solution.

"We need better options than expensive rail, and an overhead pod system like Metrino PRT could be the perfect solution. It makes sense across all aspects including the installation costs (CBD to Airport under $1 Billion), it’s solar powered so it’s emission friendly, it can be expanded with arterials and hubs, and would make Auckland a world leader in public transport technology." says Lord.

Metrino PRT is the brainchild of Ollie Mikosza and his design has been recognized globally as a leading rapid transport solution, and he’s adamant that this is a viable solution for Auckland - of which Lord agrees.

"We’ve had huge interest from various Governments such as India who are desperately looking for solutions to their massive transport problems that at the same time will reduce emissions" states Mikosza.

"Several metropolitan areas around the world are signing on and granting development concessions, subject to the funding being provided by the private sector."

Craig Lord cannot understand why major cities and Governments around the globe are interested, but New Zealand is not.

"Current and previous Ministers know it exists, but they still want to spend $30 Billion on ground rail. One can only speculate as to the reasons for this, but it’s time for all central politicians and local body officials to take a decent look at other solutions and ask themselves a question: Why shouldn’t we be world leaders in green and efficient transport?"

Lord believes it would not only be good for our own transport needs, but it would also be a massive tourist attraction.

"There’s so many good points to something like this, we could go along the motorways to all points of the compass, multiple harbour crossings, it’s an endless system. It would be remiss to brush it off as sci-fi dreams and simply rely on buses and trains - maybe it’s time for some bold thinking"

"It’s my job to show Aucklanders what is available and get the conversations going, especially the funding for a solution like this which could be a PPP."

Video of Metrino Solution:

https://youtu.be/MkQ0F2kKARE

https://metrino-prt.com/