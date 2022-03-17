Mana whenua continue healing process with reopening of Parliament grounds

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 08:01

Representatives of Parliament and Te Ätiawa Taranaki WhÄnui with the Kiingitanga and the local Wellington community gathered at Parliament this morning for Te Whakapiki MÅuri - a ceremony to restore the mana of the land and continue the healing process following recent protest action.

Taranaki WhÄnui Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice said Whakapiki MÅuri is about awakening the lifeforce of the tupuna whenua (ancestral lands) of the iwi and healing the wounds of recent events.

"This is a time for reflection and understanding. It’s also a time for healing and hope, not just here in Wellington, but in all our communities across the motu."

Mr Puketapu-Dentice acknowledged the support of the Kiingitanga, which had brought a message of peace and kotahitanga (unity) to the proceedings.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt Hon Trevor Mallard said the ceremony is a welcome step towards reopening the grounds to the community and public.

"The New Zealand Parliament will remain one of the few in the world where the grounds are open and accessible and allow people to engage closely with our democracy," he said.

"The people of Wellington and those who live and work around Parliament have felt the impact of the occupation, and I hope this morning’s ceremony will bring us all a step closer to feeling more settled and welcomed back into the parliamentary grounds and surrounding areas."

Attendance at the ceremony also included Members of Parliament, staff from the agencies that support Parliament, New Zealand Police and other affected agencies, and representatives of the local community affected by the protest action.

The ceremony is another step in the restoration of the Parliamentary precinct and follows a dawn ceremony held on March 6 to settle the mÅuri (lifeforce) of the grounds. While the lawns and play space remain closed, members of the public can once again use the paths around Parliament’s buildings as a thoroughfare.

A community event will be held once more restorative work on the grounds has taken place and it is safe to do so under the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

