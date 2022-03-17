National predicts Census 2023 will be delayed - Michael Woodhouse

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 16:35

Government will announce a delay of the next Census until 2024, predicts National’s Statistics spokesperson Michael Woodhouse.

"Over the last few months, I have asked Statistics Minister David Clark a number of Written Parliamentary Questions about his confidence in the preparations for Census 2023. His answers have been evasive and vague.

"Minister Clark denies expressing concern about Statistics NZ’s ability to successfully undertake Census 2023, however my sources indicate the opposite, and that he has asked for a Cabinet Paper to be prepared listing options for a delay.

"Despite a material increase in personnel costs, Stats NZ are concerned about their ability to recruit the many staff required to support the Census, given the difficulty sourcing skilled staff.

"I believe the Government won’t risk the embarrassment of a similar debacle to the one they oversaw in 2018, six months out from the election, and will announce the delay until 2024.

"In order to avoid the costs of recruiting the hundreds of team leaders, and thousands of Census takers which will commence around November, I expect this announcement to be made around July or August this year.

"The Government will predictably use Covid-19 as an excuse, but the real reason is their failure to plan ahead and a lack of motivation from the Minister to ensure a successful Census."

Written Question 2909 (2022) - https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/order-paper-questions/written-questions/document/WQ_02909_2022/2909-2022-hon-michael-woodhouse-to-the-minister-of-statistics

Written Question 2918 (2022) - https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/order-paper-questions/written-questions/document/WQ_02918_2022/2918-2022-hon-michael-woodhouse-to-the-minister-of-statistics

Written Question 2921 (2022) - https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/order-paper-questions/written-questions/document/WQ_02921_2022/2921-2022-hon-michael-woodhouse-to-the-minister-of-statistics