Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu mourns the passing of Ta Wira Gardiner

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 11:55

E te rangatira, e te reo o nga tÄ«puna, e te kaiarahi o nga uri whakatipu: takoto mai, takoto mai, takoto mai ra! Hoea ra to waka ki Hawaiki nui, Hawaiki roa, Hawaiki pamaomao, moe mai rÄ.

Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island, shares with the nation in the overwhelming sense of loss at the passing of TÄ Wira Gardiner, of Ngati Awa, Te Whakatohea, Whanau-a-Apanui and Ngati Pikiao.

"I had the great privilege of spending time recently with Ta Wira, in the context of his leadership of Oranga Tamariki," says TÄ Mark Solomon, Chair of the GPL Board for Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

"As part of the Ministerial Advisory Group to Oranga Tamariki, we worked closely with Ta Wira in his role as acting Secretary for Children and Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki. He was the perfect partner to our relationship. We needed management authority and direction to place priority on the relationships with whanau and Maori. We needed that instruction from the top to entrust decision-making and funding to Maori; and to be committed to developing a positive culture. In true military fashion, TÄ Wira set about constructing his game plan and the results were immediately obvious."

"In the announcement made of his role with Oranga Tamariki, Ta Wira shared words of encouragement which I think epitomise his approach to bring us all forward with him: "Me kii panei ki a koutou katoa: Kia kaha. Kia maia. Kia u tatou. Continue to be strong. Be courageous. And you will succeed. Your success is our success."

"Over the years I have also appreciated his leadership and wise counsel in his various roles with the Waitangi Tribunal, the Iwi Transition Agency and Te Puni Kokiri. Moe mai e te rangatira. Our loss is enormous."

"We remember his significant imprint in the building of the Whanau Ora approach, through the transformation he led to commissioning," says Helen Leahy, Pouarahi of Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

"Since its inception in 2010, the Government's investment in Whanau Ora had focused on achieving outcomes with provider collectives. Whaea Tariana (Turia) wanted to see increased emphasis on the uplift in whanau capability. TÄ Wira was called in to create a more flexible delivery mechanism which would see direct investment, located closer to whanau."

"TÄ Wira oversaw a wide review of options, eventually recommending the establishment of commissioning agency functions in 2013. It was a significant departure from the original model; requiring substantial policy, structural and financial reform to support the commissioning approach. TÄ Wira was up for it."

"With true grit and steely determination he led the change process, and the ‘commissioning for results’ model was introduced. It is now a core delivery model, focused on building whanau capability to self-manage. We are indebted to the inspiration and ingenuity of TÄ Wira in providing then Minister for Whanau Ora, Hon Tariana Turia, with an option which would have enduring impacts for whanau across Aotearoa."

"Our love and sympathies are with his darling Hekia, his children and mokopuna, and the whanau pani who grieve over a husband, father, brother, koro and very good man."