PM conveys NZ support in call to Ukraine PM

Saturday, 19 March, 2022 - 10:59

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression.

"Prime Minister Shmyhal thanked New Zealand for being one of the first countries to take swift practical action against Russia’s aggression. As he noted, when it comes to the importance of the global response, there is no bigger or smaller country, there are only countries that are reacting," Jacinda Ardern said.

"I conveyed our condemnation of President Putin’s unprovoked, unjustified and illegal attack on Ukraine - an attack which continues to unnecessarily claim the lives of so many innocent people," Jacinda Ardern said.

"New Zealand will continue to call on Russia to immediately cease military operations in Ukraine, and permanently withdraw to avoid further catastrophic loss of innocent life," Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister’s discussed the current and ongoing support needed in Ukraine, including the humanitarian need, which New Zealand has responded to with an initial $6million in funding.

"We also discussed the historic nature of our Russia sanctions legislation, passed under urgency, allowing us to add 364 political and military individuals to our travel ban list, and placing sanctions on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and members of his Security Council, as well as other entities," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Russia continues to demonstrate a disregard for diplomacy and efforts to avoid conflict, and must continue to face the consequences of their decision to invade Ukraine," Jacinda Ardern said.

On Friday an additional 364 political and military targets were added to travel ban list. At the same time 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list, including prohibition of maritime vessels and aircraft and asset freezes.

The full list of the individuals and entities impacted by Russia Sanctions Act 2022 can be found on the MFAT website here: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/countries-and-regions/europe/ukraine/russian-invasion-of-ukraine/sanctions