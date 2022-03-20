Quiet unvaccinated rule change raises questions - Chris Bishop

Sunday, 20 March, 2022 - 10:34

The Government’s quiet move to allow unvaccinated New Zealand citizens and other travellers back into the country is welcome, but further calls into question their Traffic Light Framework, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

"National welcomes the Government’s move to abolish restrictions on the unvaccinated entering New Zealand, but questions why it randomly plonked on the MIQ website at the end of a three-week Parliamentary sitting block, with no Ministerial announcement.

"This is a significant change to New Zealand’s border and the Government’s reluctance to publicise it is very odd, especially when we have daily 1pm announcements.

"There is also confusion about what precisely the Government’s announcement means, including whether it applies just to citizens or also includes permanent residents and other visa holders. That’s what the website says, but the Order has not been published, meaning people can’t study the actual legal words. This is a big mess.

"Perhaps the reason the Government doesn’t want to publicise the change is that it calls into question their Traffic Light Framework. If you don’t have to be vaccinated to enter New Zealand now, why are there so many rules and restrictions on the unvaccinated who are actually in the country?

"It’s time to phase out vaccine mandates, abolish vaccine passes and end the confusing Traffic Light Framework. Omicron has changed the game and the rules no longer make any sense."