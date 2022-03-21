Greyhound death scrubbed from race video footage - SAFE For Animals

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 13:23

On Friday at Manawatu Raceway, ‘Have A Yak’ was euthanised after falling and suffering a compound fracture.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) edited out the fall from the race video, which was published online and linked to GRNZ’s race reports. Have A Yak was falling behind in third place before the video cuts to later in the race where she is nowhere to be seen.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said this lack of transparency is part of the industry’s problem.

"The industry is trying to sanitise the impact it’s having on dogs, despite being told that it must improve transparency," said Appelbe.

"Dogs are still suffering from major injuries, and GRNZ seems more concerned with its public perception."

In September 2021, Racing Minister Grant Robertson put the greyhound racing industry formally on notice, following the release of the 2021 greyhound racing review. The review stated that the industry must improve data recording, transparency of all activities, and animal welfare generally.

"Greyhound racing is inherently dangerous. The industry has shown time and time again that they cannot be trusted to protect dogs. Until the Government implements a total ban on greyhound racing, it is clear that dogs will continue to suffer."