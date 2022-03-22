Jones to run in City Council elections - Innes Ward

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 16:23

Ali Jones has announced she is running for the Innes Ward in the upcoming local body elections.

Known for her earthquake claimant advocacy work, Jones has been on the Papanui Innes Community Board since 2013 and was the second highest polling candidate in local body elections in 2013 which saw her elected to the Christchurch City Council. She decided not to stand for the following term but says now is the right time to put her hand up again.

"Christchurch is at a critical stage of its recovery following the earthquakes," she says. "As a city council we need to be more aspirational, more responsive, and advocate for our residents far more effectively than we have been."

Ali Jones says in 2016 she chose not to run again because of personal reasons including caring for her mother who had a terminal illness, her husband having just being diagnosed with cancer, and several years of insurance battles over their house.

"I don’t say this for sympathy but rather to explain the exhaustion and stress that particular time created for us all as a family. I had to focus on my family and my own wellbeing. We are almost at the end of the insurance battle now with our house being demolished soon (an EQC failed repair). Our son and daughter have left home and my husband and I are really enjoying watching them grow as wonderful adults; we’re a close family. Together with Christchurch being on the verge of the next phase (which I think will be critical in our history), I feel now is the right time to get back into working for the city I love."

Jones says the key issues in the Innes Ward are traffic, congestion, crime, road safety, high density housing, and road and pavements still in disrepair.

"As a council, we’re too slow getting things done and I am keen to look at why, and how that can (and must) change. I also believe we have to ‘spend smarter’, meaning screwing down spending and ensuring ratepayers money is spent on essentials and on getting the basics right. We have to get on top of the congestion and public transport issues and I am pleased that rail, which I was passionate about looking into more than five years ago, appears to now be getting a more positive hearing", she says.

Jones has spent 3 terms on the Papanui Innes Community Board, one term as Chair and was a city councillor from 2013-2016. She sat on the Isaac Theatre Royal Trust board for three years, chaired the CCC submissions committee and sat on several others as well as being appointed as a director on the Christchurch and Canterbury Tourism Board. Ali is passionate about advocating for women and was a board member (voluntary) on The National Council of Women 2016-2017. She currently runs her own PR company Red PR and regularly appears on RNZ’s Panel with Wallace Chapman. She will run as an independent as "there’s no place for politics in local government".