Tauranga candidate nominations open next week

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 - 19:50

National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says.

Following a meeting of the Board of Directors today, the Board has approved nominations for the electorate will open next week on Tuesday 29 March and will close at midday on Wednesday 13 April.

"Tauranga is an amazing electorate full of aspirational and hardworking Kiwis, stretching from Mount Maunganui in the north, through central Tauranga, to Tauriko and Pyes Pa in the south," Mr Goodfellow says.

"Our local members are looking for a candidate who is passionate about fighting for the issues that matter to communities across Tauranga. Like addressing the crushing cost-of-living crisis, restoring local democracy, and delivering better transport solutions to get the city moving.

"Tauranga needs a strong local champion, and we look forward to our members delivering that candidate.

"Once candidate nominations close, nominees will go through several ‘meet the candidates’ meetings across the Electorate during late April before a final selection meeting is held on Sunday 1st May.

"National is proud of our democratic selection process, so ultimately it will be up to local Tauranga Party members to decide who will be our National candidate in the By-election."