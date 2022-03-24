Leo Molloy to host first supporters event

Thursday, 24 March, 2022 - 16:37

Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy has announced that his first supporters event will be held at Headquarters on the Viaduct on Sunday 27th March at 6pm.

Leo will outline his vision and plans to secure Auckland’s future.

"For far too long politicians have kicked Auckland’s problems down the road, always leaving others to clean up their mess - this vicious cycle cannot continue.

"It is time for strong, independent leadership and I am launching a plan to provide a blueprint for how we can help our amazing city reach its full potential," says Leo.

Leo will also provide supporters with a first hand look at his new campaign bus.