Leo Molloy releases Auckland’s Comeback Plan

Sunday, 27 March, 2022 - 20:17

Mayoral candidate, Leo Molloy, has today presented his Auckland Comeback Plan to secure Auckland’s future.

Leo’s Auckland Comeback Plan will get our city back on track.

Leo understands the most persistent challenges facing our city, and with his Auckland’s Comeback Plan is pledging to -

â Reduce the Cost of Living

â Make Aucklanders Feel Safe

â Increase Transparency for Greater Accountability

â Get Auckland Moving

â Kickstart Building Homes

â Unlock Auckland’s Waterfront

â Back Business to Get on with the Job

"Every Aucklander has been impacted by COVID-19. As we move ahead from the events of the past two years and start to move forward, my Auckland Comeback Plan provides a detailed blueprint on how we will secure Auckland’s future.

"This election, Aucklanders have just two choices. More of the same reckless policies and wasteful spending from career politicians, or a real plan for Auckland that will get our city heading in the right direction."

Leo Molloy’s Auckland Comeback Plan has the following seven areas of focus:

Reduce the cost of living

The cost of living is skyrocketing. Whether it’s fuel, groceries, or utilities, hard-working Aucklanders are getting hit in the pocket time and time again. Politicians, from both the left and right have consistently voted to increase rates and this has to stop.

The current Mayor and Councillors are proposing a 6% rate rise at a time when Auckland families can least afford it. Leo believes Aucklanders should not incur any further rate increases except those directly linked to inflation.

Putting a freeze on rates will ensure that Aucklanders will not be hit with higher costs and can have certainty that their Council will not raise rates during the current cost of living crisis.

The plan will also scrap the Auckland Fuel Tax, subsidise public transport with a one year trial, sort out the price of parking and review the cost of household rubbish and recycling.

Make Aucklanders Feel Safe

Crime in Auckland is soaring and out of control. It is clear that some gang elements and anti-social behaviour have gripped too many young people and Aucklanders fear for their safety.

Leo’s Auckland Comeback Plan will invest heavily to reduce crime and provide relief and protection for communities across the city. His Auckland Safety Action Plan will create a fund for grants for local businesses that will subsidise bollards to help prevent robberies and ram-raids and install CCTV cameras on shop premises. Leo will work with the police and local business associations to identify businesses deemed ‘high risk’.

Leo’s plan will extend the present Auckland Council’s graffiti removal service to cover all businesses in Auckland, ensure all public spaces are covered by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras within three years and provide funding to increase the presence of Community Patrols in every suburb. It will also come with increased coordination and accountability measures between Council and Police to ultimately reduce the crime rate.

Increased Transparency for Greater Accountability

At the core of Leo’s Auckland Comeback Plan is to build a culture of transparency and accountability in Auckland Council’s governance, management and operations.

Auckland Council has become a debt-ridden monster. Today Auckland’s debt stands just shy of $12 billion and is predicted to grow to $16 billion over the next decade. Auckland’s debt goes up by $1,000 every minute. That’s $1.4 million borrowed every day.

Leo’s number one priorities are to put an end to Council’s reckless borrowing, conduct an independent audit of all Council Controlled Organisations (CCOs), starting with Auckland Transport and Watercare and reign in the wasteful policies and spending of Eke Panuku and Auckland Unlimited.

Leo’s plan will implement measures for accountability when disruptions occur and include strict timelines for completion, compensation for unnecessary disruption and hold individuals responsible when projects fail to meet their deadlines or KPIs.

Integral to Leo’s Auckland Comeback Plan is ensuring Council’s procurements office operates on a completely open book basis so that Auckland businesses are prioritised as preferred suppliers of goods and services.

Get Auckland Moving

Traffic is an issue Auckland has faced for years and neither Auckland Council, Auckland Transport nor Central Government have been able to provide a solution to cut congestion.

Working in tandem with Wellington, Auckland’s Comeback plan will scrap the Auckland Fuel tax and use the unspent funds to incentivise public transport by subsidising fares, starting with a one year trial.

Leo will scrap the proposed $29 billion light rail project and demand the Government use the money to invest in a second Harbour Crossing and introduce green hydrogen energy for public transport to reduce Aotearoa’s dependence on international coal imports and meet emissions targets.

Leo’s Auckland Comeback Plan will also explore other shovel-ready projects such as the upgrade to Mill Road in Takanini, reviving the East-West Link in Onehunga, providing appropriate public transport into the Kumeu region, and look at extending the heavy rail line from Puhinui to Auckland Airport.

Kickstart Building Homes

Auckland is in a severe housing crisis, with first-home buyers struggling to even get a foot on the ladder. The only way to get us out of this mess is to build, build, build. Under Leo’s plan Auckland Council will sign up to long-term 25 year leases for a portion of every development where community housing is appropriate. This will help make funding for developments easier and increase the housing stock available to all Aucklanders.

Back Business to Get On With the Job

Leo believes that small businesses are the backbone of Auckland’s economy. He knows first hand how severely the challenges of the past two years have impacted small business owners. Leo’s Auckland Comeback Plan will shield small businesses from the bureaucracy, red tape and recklessness of Auckland Council. Moving forward it will provide them with additional tools and resources needed to bounce back stronger than ever before.

Unlock Auckland’s Waterfront

The Ports have been a political ‘hot potato’ for far too long, with politicians unwilling to commit to a plan to move the Ports from the waterfront and reclaim our beautiful harbour. Leo’s Auckland Comeback Plan will explore a reduction in the footprint of the Ports by at least 65%, and put forward a proposal to Aucklanders over whether the land could be used for a stadium, cultural centre, or community harbour access.

"People know that I’m not afraid to speak truth to power, fight for good, and stand up for injustices in our society. These are traits I’ll take with me into the Council - I’ll never stop being a champion for the people of Auckland.

"My vision for Auckland is simple - I believe that there is nothing holding us back from having a world-class city on the Pacific Rim to match the likes of Brisbane, Vancouver, or San Francisco.

"With my Auckland Comeback Plan, we can secure Auckland’s future and help our city reach its full potential," says Leo.