New system needed for council contracts - Craig Lord

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 12:40

Mayoral candidate Craig Lord wants to completely revamp the maintenance and construction procurement process for Auckland Council preferred contractors.

"Contract maintenance for Auckland is currently allocated to a select few preferred companies. Over time this has created two major problems. Firstly, those few major companies have profited by millions of dollars of ratepayers money, and secondly, the quality of workmanship on the finished projects has steadily lowered."

Mr Lord has received a lot of feedback from Aucklanders who complain about the quality of work being carried out, and the lack of general maintenance. It tells him that there is clearly a problem to be resolved.

"The purse strings are continually being opened for remedial work due to the current way the procurement system works. So it’s time to do things differently. I want local contractors to be doing local work, and for that to happen, we need to help these companies meet the minimum requirements to submit tenders and be allocated jobs. But not only that, we have to streamline the system so they don’t spend days doing paperwork."

"I want to ‘share the wealth’. There is an abundance of capable contractors who are willing and able to service their city, but the bureaucracy makes it difficult for them to be awarded the work. I will help the Council create new systems that will remove the stifling red tape."

Mr Lord wants transparent codes and standards made available to any contractors that want to be a part of the team. By having clear, simple documentation it will allow them to reach the minimum requirements - and exceed them.

"We can get Auckland working for Auckland. Locals working locally. Council will also assist their businesses to achieve their contractors ‘WOF’. This is how you grow an industry and help the city at the same time. It’s a win-win for everyone."

There are also the financial benefits of auditing and refreshing the system.

"We have contractors based in South Auckland doing maintenance work in Wellsford and Warkworth. That is fiscally irresponsible and needs to be remedied.With a complete revamp of the system we can have better solutions to our problems and save money."