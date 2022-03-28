Crown acknowledges Rotorua as Tier 1 City - Maori Party

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 14:23

"Ko te whare e tÅ« ana ki te pÄrae he kai nÄ te ahi, ko te whare e tÅ« ana ki te pÄtÅ«watawata koina te tohu o te rangatira"

Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki, welcomes a MÄori-led approach to the extreme housing deprivation experienced by too many whÄnau in Rotorua. Te PokapÅ« will be led by Te Taumata o NgÄti Whakaue and supported by a collective of local providers and agencies. It will provide a holistic, kaupapa MÄori approach to support people in precarious living situations into housing.

"Although MÄori did not create the housing crisis, iwi MÄori are best-placed to support and guide MÄori towards long-lasting solutions which will provide them with the safe and secure housing they need to live their best lives. Motels and backpackers are not suitable places to raise whÄnau."

In 2021 the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development were contracting twelve motels in Rotorua to provide emergency accommodation, with a focus on supporting 200 whÄnau. As of September 2021, there are 861 applicants on the MSD Housing Register from the Rotorua District. Representing 3.5% of the 24,546 applicants in Aotearoa currently.

Te PÄti MÄori have consistently advocated for MÄori prioritisation in new social housing and pathways for MÄori into home ownership. Te PÄti MÄori recognise that without a stable, safe and secure home, it is difficult for whÄnau and tamariki to thrive in all facets of life.

The announcement on MÄori Housing Renewable Energy Fund will provide support to make housing more sustainable in Rotorua. The scheme will target renewable energy through a solar panel project that is said to reduce power bills by up to 50%.

"As tangata whenua we are always invested in sustainable ways of living in harmony with the taiao. However, the further benefits for MÄori are in reducing preventable illnesses such as rheumatic fever, asthma and pneumonia which are prevalent in households who experience energy hardship and can’t adequately heat their homes." Waititi said.

These announcements come following Rotorua’s upgrade as a Tier 1 City under the recent amendments to the RMA intended to streamline intensification of Aotearoa’s largest cities.

"Underpinning moving people out of emergency accommodation into more permanent homes and making energy more affordable and sustainable is the necessity for houses. We are excited for the opportunities that being a Tier 1 city promises. It’s important that the people who live in Rotorua now, can afford the fruits of this move and that they aren’t displaced. The last thing we want to see is the gentrification of Rotorua. We also remain firm in our stance that social housing provided by iwi MÄori and the Crown are important for our whÄnau who may never have the means to own a home and deserve security of tenure, affordable rent and healthy homes."