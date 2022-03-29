Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 17:02

NgÄ uri o NgÄti Maru witnessed the third reading of the NgÄti Maru (Taranaki) Claims Settlement Bill at parliament today, marking the last of the eight Taranaki iwi to reach this final milestone in their historical Treaty of Waitangi settlement process.

NgÄti Maru (Taranaki) rohe is centred on the inland Waitara River valley and extends from Taranaki Maunga east to the upper Whanganui River.

"I want to acknowledge the efforts of ngÄ uri o NgÄti Maru and the Crown negotiators for all their hard work to reach this important day," Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

"This is the beginning of a new relationship between NgÄti Maru and the Crown - one based on cooperation, mutual trust and respect."

The historical grievances of NgÄti Maru arise from the dispossession and displacement of NgÄti Maru from their whenua, following the Crown’s confiscation of most of their traditional lands in the 1860s.

NgÄti Maru also experienced loss and erosion of tribal structures during the nineteenth century, and were deprived of ownership of lands through the Crown’s poor management of reserves set aside for the iwi.

"As part of their settlement package, NgÄti Maru will receive financial and commercial redress of $30 million, including the purchase of Te Wera Forest," Andrew Little said.

"Cultural redress includes the vesting of 16 sites of deep cultural significance, including properties located in Tarata, PÅ«rangi, and two sites along the Tangarakau and Whangamomona Rivers.

"Through this settlement the Crown also acknowledges and apologises for its imprisonment and exile of NgÄti Maru people engaged in peaceful protest at Parihaka.

"This package recognises the longstanding association NgÄti Maru has with the whenua and provides an economic foundation that I hope will benefit many generations of NgÄti Maru to come," said Minister Little.

"While no Treaty settlement will ever be able to compensate NgÄti Maru for the loss they have suffered, I sincerely hope this settlement will go some way to atone for these injustices.

"Now, we have a new opportunity to work together in true partnership for the betterment of NgÄti Maru and the wider rohe," said Andrew Little.