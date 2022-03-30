Te Rohe o Rongokako Joint Redress Bill passes first reading - Andrew Little

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 17:36

Nga uri o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua, Rangitāne o Wairarapa and Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua witnessed the passing of the first reading of Te Rohe o Rongokako Joint Redress Bill (the Joint Redress Bill) at Parliament today.

The historical claims of both groups are settled through individual settlements, and provide comprehensive commercial, cultural and apology redress. The Joint Redress Bill gives effect to specific cultural redress shared between Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitāne in their rohe of Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua and Wairarapa, from Cape Palliser to Cape Turnagain.

"This is an important milestone in finalising the settlements of both iwi as it recognises the long standing association of both Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitāne with lands and waters in their rohe, which I hope will benefit many generations to come," Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

The Joint Redress Bill includes sites at Mākirikiri, Mataikona, Castlepoint, Wairarapa Moana (Lake Wairarapa) and the Ruamahanga River catchment.

It establishes the Wairarapa Moana Statutory Board, composed of members appointed by Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu, the Minister of Conservation, the Wellington Regional Council, and the South Wairarapa District Council. The Board will act as a guardian of the moana for the benefit of current and future generations.

"Both iwi have been waiting a long time to see the shared cultural redress provided in their Deeds of Settlement enacted through the legislative process.

This is about the acknowledgement of the longstanding connection and mana rangatiratanga of both Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitāne over their whenua, awa, and moana," Andrew Little said.