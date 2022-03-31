Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson - Nanaia Mahuta

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 17:21

Å koutou kiri i whakaranua ki te raukawa ka kino!

Ka kino i te oneone, ko te urupÅ« tÅ uru mÅkehu ka taea e te hau, nÄna nei ia he kaiwharawhara, ko te tÄpiri o Takapau terehua kei raro.

E rangahau ana te tangata ki aku taniwha hiku roa ka makere he tiki pounamu he whatu tongarerewa e taka ana ki te uru e kau ana i te awa o koro kia whiti kia kÅrangi a tangi haere atu ana ki te mate!

Associate Minister for MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta wishes to acknowledge the passing of MÄori leader and renowned lawyer Dr Moana Jackson (NgÄti Kahungunu, NgÄti Porou).

"It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whÄnau," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance MÄori and Indigenous issues across Aotearoa New Zealand and the globe.

"He was a gifted and humble orator, leading vital conversations on deconstructing racism, and helping both MÄori and PÄkehÄ understand the impacts of colonisation. Although softly spoken, his words were always insightful.

"Moana’s contribution was immense and he will be remembered as a leading expert in constitutional law, the Treaty of Waitangi and Indigenous rights. I know he will also continue to be an inspiration to many MÄori lawyers, advocates and academics for years to come.

"My thoughts are with his whÄnau and all of those mourning this great rangatira," Nanaia Mahuta said.

During his career, Dr Jackson co-founded NgÄ Kaiwhakamarama i NgÄ Ture (the MÄori Legal Service). He also authored the groundbreaking report, MÄori and the Criminal Justice System: He Whaipaanga Hou, and went on to help draft the UN Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"He was a tower of strength - providing incredible intellectual leaedership on achieving a more equitable justice system and a constitutional framework that better reflected who we are in Aotearoa New Zealand," Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little said.

NÅ reira kei taku manu kÅrero, kei taku manu kÄkÄ waha nui e rere ki Å rÄkau teitei kia tae atu koe ki Å hoa manu i Te Wao Tapunui a TÄne! Haere e oki!