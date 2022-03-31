Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson - Nanaia Mahuta

|
Å koutou kiri i whakaranua ki te raukawa ka kino!
Ka kino i te oneone, ko te urupÅ« tÅ uru mÅkehu ka taea e te hau, nÄna nei ia he kaiwharawhara, ko te tÄpiri o Takapau terehua kei raro.
E rangahau ana te tangata ki aku taniwha hiku roa ka makere he tiki pounamu he whatu tongarerewa e taka ana ki te uru e kau ana i te awa o koro kia whiti kia kÅrangi a tangi haere atu ana ki te mate!
Associate Minister for MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta wishes to acknowledge the passing of MÄori leader and renowned lawyer Dr Moana Jackson (NgÄti Kahungunu, NgÄti Porou).
"It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whÄnau," Nanaia Mahuta said.
"Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance MÄori and Indigenous issues across Aotearoa New Zealand and the globe.
"He was a gifted and humble orator, leading vital conversations on deconstructing racism, and helping both MÄori and PÄkehÄ understand the impacts of colonisation. Although softly spoken, his words were always insightful.
"Moana’s contribution was immense and he will be remembered as a leading expert in constitutional law, the Treaty of Waitangi and Indigenous rights. I know he will also continue to be an inspiration to many MÄori lawyers, advocates and academics for years to come.
"My thoughts are with his whÄnau and all of those mourning this great rangatira," Nanaia Mahuta said.
During his career, Dr Jackson co-founded NgÄ Kaiwhakamarama i NgÄ Ture (the MÄori Legal Service). He also authored the groundbreaking report, MÄori and the Criminal Justice System: He Whaipaanga Hou, and went on to help draft the UN Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
"He was a tower of strength - providing incredible intellectual leaedership on achieving a more equitable justice system and a constitutional framework that better reflected who we are in Aotearoa New Zealand," Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little said.
NÅ reira kei taku manu kÅrero, kei taku manu kÄkÄ waha nui e rere ki Å rÄkau teitei kia tae atu koe ki Å hoa manu i Te Wao Tapunui a TÄne! Haere e oki!
