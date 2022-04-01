Leo Molloy 'to replace Auckland Transport board as mayor'

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 08:47

Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says he will put an immediate end to Auckland Transport’s proposal to remove kerbside parking and will move to replace its board if elected.

"Auckland Transport claims one of its values is ‘connecting with the community’ by listening and inviting open conversation. Aucklanders have been given just one month to provide feedback on the plan. One month - is that fair?

"Andrew McGill, the head of integrated network and planning at Auckland Transport has made it clear that they are "not going to be having the debate" when consulting on individual roads.

"This proposal demonstrates how out of touch Auckland Transport are. How will these plans help parents across Auckland who need to drive their kids to school or after school sports practice? How will it help tradies, electricians and plumbers getting to peoples’ houses and jobsites?

"A toxic culture has made its way into Auckland Transport - a culture that places ideological purity over reality and common sense. As Mayor, I will replace the board of Auckland Transport, put a stop to these proposals and start listening to all Aucklanders," says Leo.