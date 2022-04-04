Maori housing: Large papakainga underway in Motueka

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 06:15

A dawn blessing marking the start of construction of a large, Government supported papakÄinga development of 20 papakÄinga housing units in Motueka took place this morning.

Associate Minister of Housing (MÄori Housing) Hon Peeni Henare and Minister for MÄori Development Hon Willie Jackson congratulated the community of Te Äwhina Marae o Motueka on achieving this milestone, which aligns with the Government’s wider housing aspirations for MÄori.

"I mihi to the whÄnau involved in this project who after many years of hard work, will be able to provide their own community with safe, healthy, affordable homes with secure tenure," Peeni Henare said.

The Government has invested nearly $10 million into the $12.3 million housing project, to ensure local whÄnau can continue to live in the area and support the marae.

"Motueka is a beautiful part of the country, but with its beauty comes housing security challenges for whÄnau," Willie Jackson said.

"I know this papakÄinga project marks the beginning of wider marae redevelopment and is a key enabler for cultural revitalisation and economic development for the whÄnau and hapÅ« of Te Äwhina Marae and the wider Motueka community."

This is the largest papakÄinga project Te Puni KÅkiri has ever supported, which has been delivered through Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga investment in MÄori housing.

"This project is Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga in action, where we see localised MÄori housing solutions, led by those who know the needs of their community," Peeni Henare said.

"This is a great example of a by MÄori, for MÄori approach delivering the housing supply that whanau need. This papakÄinga development also shows that by growing the capability of MÄori-led housing providers, we are enabling MÄori-led housing solutions to thrive," Peeni Henare said.