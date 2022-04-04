Maori housing: Large papakainga underway in Motueka

|
[ login or create an account ]
A dawn blessing marking the start of construction of a large, Government supported papakÄinga development of 20 papakÄinga housing units in Motueka took place this morning.
Associate Minister of Housing (MÄori Housing) Hon Peeni Henare and Minister for MÄori Development Hon Willie Jackson congratulated the community of Te Äwhina Marae o Motueka on achieving this milestone, which aligns with the Government’s wider housing aspirations for MÄori.
"I mihi to the whÄnau involved in this project who after many years of hard work, will be able to provide their own community with safe, healthy, affordable homes with secure tenure," Peeni Henare said.
The Government has invested nearly $10 million into the $12.3 million housing project, to ensure local whÄnau can continue to live in the area and support the marae.
"Motueka is a beautiful part of the country, but with its beauty comes housing security challenges for whÄnau," Willie Jackson said.
"I know this papakÄinga project marks the beginning of wider marae redevelopment and is a key enabler for cultural revitalisation and economic development for the whÄnau and hapÅ« of Te Äwhina Marae and the wider Motueka community."
This is the largest papakÄinga project Te Puni KÅkiri has ever supported, which has been delivered through Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga investment in MÄori housing.
"This project is Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga in action, where we see localised MÄori housing solutions, led by those who know the needs of their community," Peeni Henare said.
"This is a great example of a by MÄori, for MÄori approach delivering the housing supply that whanau need. This papakÄinga development also shows that by growing the capability of MÄori-led housing providers, we are enabling MÄori-led housing solutions to thrive," Peeni Henare said.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice