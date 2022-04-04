Botched measles programme cost $1900 per person - Shane Reti

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 13:29

The botched $20 million measles vaccine catch-up programme is worse than it appears, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

"The other week it was revealed that $8 million of measles vaccines were left unused and had expired.

"However, information shows that only 11,206 people of the targeted 300,000 received the vaccine - representing a cost of nearly $1900 per person and reaching only 3 per cent of the targeted population.

"It was also revealed that Labour spent $1.8 million on public relations to frame a campaign ‘with a particular focus on MÄori and Pacific people’, yet only 1181 MÄori received the vaccine - a PR cost of $1,500 per person.

"Worse still, to date the programme costs show that $2.2 million has been spent on public relations while only $1.61 million was spent on actually delivering the vaccine to MÄori.

"Andrew Little seems more interested in PR and spin than actually delivering measles vaccinations to MÄori.

"The list of health failures is mounting under Andrew Little’s watch. He failed to deliver any extra ICU beds during a global pandemic, has completely missed every health target set and now he can add a botched measles campaign to his growing list."