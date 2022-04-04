Botched measles programme cost $1900 per person - Shane Reti

|
The botched $20 million measles vaccine catch-up programme is worse than it appears, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.
"The other week it was revealed that $8 million of measles vaccines were left unused and had expired.
"However, information shows that only 11,206 people of the targeted 300,000 received the vaccine - representing a cost of nearly $1900 per person and reaching only 3 per cent of the targeted population.
"It was also revealed that Labour spent $1.8 million on public relations to frame a campaign ‘with a particular focus on MÄori and Pacific people’, yet only 1181 MÄori received the vaccine - a PR cost of $1,500 per person.
"Worse still, to date the programme costs show that $2.2 million has been spent on public relations while only $1.61 million was spent on actually delivering the vaccine to MÄori.
"Andrew Little seems more interested in PR and spin than actually delivering measles vaccinations to MÄori.
"The list of health failures is mounting under Andrew Little’s watch. He failed to deliver any extra ICU beds during a global pandemic, has completely missed every health target set and now he can add a botched measles campaign to his growing list."
