Decline in perception of academic freedom alarming - Goldsmith

Friday, 8 April, 2022 - 10:54

New research showing a large number of academics are apprehensive about exercising their freedom of expression reflects an alarming culture of intolerance under this Government, National’s Justice Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and a core value of a liberal democratic society.

"It is therefore deeply concerning that almost half of our university academics surveyed feel more constrained than free to raise differing perspectives.

"This should be a wakeup call for university leaders, but it also reflects a wider threat to our culture. Ministers from Jacinda Ardern’s Government routinely seek to silence people raising different views, throwing labels at people who put their head above the parapet.

"This intolerance is filtering out into universities, workplaces and communities across the country.

"Universities in particular should be places where ideas are debated and diverse perspectives are fostered - not just those that fit within a narrow consensus of what is acceptable.

"The Government appears to have put its hate speech proposals, which would have made things worse, on the back-burner. This is welcome, but now is the time to go further.

"Ministers must stand up for free speech and free expression, to help push back against the tide of cancel culture that is causing such strife in parts of the United States.

"The best way to deal with speech that you don’t like, is more speech. Ideas should be debated, not silenced."