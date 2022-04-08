Ministers progress discussions about Kahungunu Housing

Friday, 8 April, 2022 - 15:55

Today the NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Board Chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana, welcomed Ministers Henare and Jackson to Kahungunu to progress discussions about the provision of housing in Kahungunu under Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga.

Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga is the Government’s commitment of $730 million over four years to accelerate MÄori led housing solutions, a combination of investment from the 2021 Budget ($380m) and the MÄori Infrastructure Fund ($350m) - the largest investment ever in MÄori Housing

.In 2021 the Government launched the National MÄori Housing strategy - MAIHI Ka Ora. Last month Associate Minister of Housing, Hon. Peeni Henare released the Implementation Plan for the strategy which clearly steps out how government will achieve their long term goal of ensuring that all whÄnau have safe, healthy, affordable homes with secure tenure, across the MÄori housing continuum.

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi is one of 3 Iwi prototypes endorsed by the National Iwi Chairs Forum to pilot different housing approaches and solutions for whÄnau. The other 2 prototypes are Toitu Tairawhiti led by Willie Te Aho and Annette Wehi with the full backing of Ngai Tamanuhiri, Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga a Mahaki, NgÄti Porou, Te WhÄnau a Apanui and Te Whakatohea, and Ka Uru Ora led by Jamie Tuuta. The 3 prototypes cover a range of approaches from transportable, prefabricated, steel framed and traditional builds in rural, urban or metro settings.

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Construction Company K3 Kahungunu Property, is not just about building homes but also focuses on pioneering customised training programmes to upskill and grow whÄnau through apprenticeships and supports MÄori Ownership by creating business opportunities.

Minister Jackson had visited NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi leaders earlier this year where he was briefed on the various activities being led by Kahungunu. He was intrigued by the ‘go get em’ attitude displayed by the K3 team. Today’s visit included a tour of the K3 Housing projects taking place in Heretaunga and Te Whanganui a Orotu.

The provision of quality housing is a shared priority between the Crown and the Iwi Chairs through engagement with Pou TÄhua (Economic Development forum of the National Iwi Chairs forum) which is chaired by NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. Chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana.