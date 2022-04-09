NZ sacrificed action on climate in favour of agriculture in IPCC report

Saturday, 9 April, 2022 - 10:07

Aotearoa Government officials successfully scrubbed ‘plant-based’ diets from the highly influential ‘summary for policymakers’ version of the latest IPCC report, and lobbied for switching the language to ‘healthy sustainable diets’.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said it was a shameful act that reeks of industry influence.

"This is an embarrassment for Climate Change Minister James Shaw," said Ashton.

"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern once described climate change as her generation’s ‘nuclear free moment. The full IPCC report is clear, and it’s a plant-based diet that will make the difference."

"SAFE has been calling on the Government to assist farmers to transition to sustainable plant-based agriculture for years. The Government has danced around this issue, but hasn’t yet rejected it as brazenly as this."

"Instead of splitting hairs over terminology and softening the language, the Government needs to take heed of what the IPCC is saying, get on with the mahi and tackle our disgraceful agriculture emissions."

The IPCC warned that to avoid catastrophic outcomes, greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2025 and be reduced by 43% by 2030. At the same time, methane would also need to be reduced by about a third.

Agriculture is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Aotearoa. The dairy industry accounts for 22.4% and is Aotearoa’s single biggest climate polluter.

Recently, the Netherlands initiated a plan to assist their farmers and reduce the impact of intensive animal agriculture. Farmers will have access to a buy-out scheme to either exit the industry, or transition to more sustainable farming systems.

"We need radical change if we’re going to avoid the worst effects of climate change. Aotearoa needs to urgently implement policies that shifts our economy towards sustainable plant-based agriculture."