Te Tatau o Te Arawa elated by Local Government Commission decision

Saturday, 9 April, 2022 - 12:55

The Local Government Commission has reached a decision on the Rotorua Lakes Council’s representation arrangement for the district, which will include three MÄori seats in the upcoming local election.

Published yesterday, the decision under section 19R of the Local Electoral Act 2001 determines that the Rotorua District Council election on 08 October 2022 will elect a mayor and 10 councillors.

As a result of the announcement, Rotorua Lakes Council’s representation arrangement will comprise of three councillors elected by voters of the Te Ipu Wai Taketake MÄori Ward, one councillor elected by constituents of the Rotorua Rural Ward and six councillors elected by voters of the Te Ipu Wai Auraki General Ward.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa manahautÅ«, Jude Pani, says the board is pleased by the news.

"The decision aligns with what Te Arawa descendants and many enrolled on the MÄori roll, asked for during our engagement on MÄori Wards and the Representation Review. We are ecstatic that our people have been heard and that our board’s appeal, with endorsement from many Te Arawa hapÅ«, iwi and trusts, has overturned the Council’s final proposal of a 1+1+8 model. It's a win-win for us. We’re no longer solely relying on the Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill being passed by Parliament to see three seats around the Council table come 08 October," she says.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa will continue to support the Council by encouraging Te Arawa uri and locals alike to get their submissions on the Rotorua District Council Bill in before the 20 April deadline.