New mask rules nonsensical - Retail NZ

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 15:11

Retail NZ says that the new rules around mask wearing make no sense.

"While it is good news that the country is moving to Orange, it is absurd that the Government is removing mask requirements in the hospitality and education sectors, but keeping them for retail," Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s Chief Executive, said today.

"Masks are either a key part of the public health response or they not. It’s just nonsensical to suggest that there is greater risk in socially-distanced retail settings than in crowded nightclubs, school classrooms or cafés. The situation is even more absurd given that the Government has been unable to deal with ongoing issues around mask exemptions which render the rules almost meaningless.

"Masks are a source of significant anger and aggression from members of the public. Retail NZ has been asking the Government to resolve the problematic mask exemption rules for months, and it is deeply disappointing that no action has been taken.

"Retail NZ is asking the Government to take some practical steps to create settings that improve business and consumer confidence. This includes resolution of the issues around masks, and setting a date for a move to the Green Traffic Light setting, to create certainty and help improve consumer confidence."