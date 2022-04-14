Council's plan for the year adopted for consultation

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 09:32

Selwyn residents will soon be able to have their say on the Council’s proposed plans for the next 12 months.

Consultation on the Draft Annual Plan will be open from 19 April - 19 May, after the Council adopted the proposed annual plan and consultation document at its meeting yesterday.

The plan is the second year of the Council’s 10-year work programme which was set, in consultation with the community, through last year’s Long-Term Plan 2021-2031.

Mayor Sam Broughton says the Council’s focus for the coming year is to continue on delivering in the key areas identified by the community through the Long-Term Plan.

"For the most part our plans haven’t altered significantly and there are no major changes of direction. In previous consultations Selwyn residents have told us that things like safe, well-maintained roads, good quality drinking water and community facilities are what matters to them most - so we’re keeping our focus on these areas."

The proposed average rates increase is 6%, slightly higher than the 4.9% increase forecast in the Long-Term Plan, but in line with the current rate of inflation.

While the district has responded well to ongoing growth and its economy continues to outperform most other locations in New Zealand, inflation and the associated cost increases including fuel costs, supply chain delays and the tight labour market have raised costs for the Council as with all other parts of society.

For individual properties, proposed rates changes will vary depending on the type of property and location. This year rural properties will see a slight rates decrease due to the recent revaluation process.

"We’ve worked hard to limit the average rates increase, while still ensuring it delivers the essential services and facilities that our rapidly-growing district needs," Mayor Broughton says.

To deliver those services and facilities the plan proposes committing $91m to capital projects over the next 12 months - including $20.2m in water supply projects; $21.6m in wastewater projects; and $20.4m in transportation projects across our growing district.

The Draft Annual Plan is a chance to check in with the community and consult on four new or changed projects as well as seeking feedback on the overall programme for the year.

The four proposed projects are:

- a change in proposal for the funding of the HororÄtÄ Community Club,

- closure of parts of the Upper Ellesmere Water Race,

- changes to water race rating across the district, and

- a proposal for investing in biodiversity through a $20 Ecological Enhancement targeted rate and harmonisation of Land Drainage rates.

The HororÄtÄ proposal involves supporting the Go HororÄtÄ community group’s proposal to establish a community hub, located at the current HororÄtÄ Community Hall.

The water race changes will reflect the community response to previous consultation on water race use and changes to it following the development of the Central Plains Water Irrigation Scheme.

The district’s land drainage network provides important biodiversity and ecological habitats as well as supporting farming and flood protection. The Council is proposing a targeted rate which would support projects that improve the biodiversity of network.

"The community has already indicated to us they have an interest in or support these projects. Overall, we want to check in with people to make sure we’ve got these right and that they’re still happy with the overall direction of our plans they helped us develop last year," Mayor Broughton says.

The Consultation Document will be available from Tuesday [19 April] online at www.selwyn.govt.nz/annualplan22. Copies will also be available at Council offices and services centres.

During the consultation period councillors and staff will also be attending drop-in sessions and community events where residents can ask questions and share their views. Details of these events will be available online.