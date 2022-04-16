LINZ wait times skyrocket despite more staff - National

Saturday, 16 April, 2022 - 11:13

The Government’s lead agency for managing land titles and overseas investment has seen record increases in staffing and spending while delivering worse outcomes, National’s Land Information Spokesperson Nicola Grigg says.

"Since 2017, Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has increased staff numbers by 38 per cent and now pays 44 per cent of its staff over $100,000. Meanwhile, property title wait times increase by 81 per cent and some categories of overseas investment consents now take 126 days to process.

"This hopeless lack of delivery is a major driver of the bottle-neck in new housing development, and potentially damages our international reputation as a reliable country to invest in.

"As if that wasn’t bad enough, the agency seemingly lacks internal capability so is splurging on record numbers of recruiters and consultants.

"Since 2020, LINZ has spent nearly $10 million on recruitment companies, $14 million on consultants, including $1.7 million on ‘change managers’ and $244,440 for an 18 month contract with an ‘engagement and communications advisor’ - showing their priorities have shifted from delivery of their core role to one more focussed on spin.

"All this has clearly concerned the Auditor General who has consistently reported that LINZ ‘needs to make major improvements at the earliest reasonable opportunity’.

"This damning indictment highlights the failure of Minister Damien O’Connor to keep a check on wasteful spending and to demand better performance from the agency that is ultimately responsible for freeing up land for housing and attracting critical offshore investment."