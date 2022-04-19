NZ to expand Working Holiday Scheme with Singapore - PM

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 15:03

New Zealand is relaunching and expanding its Working Holiday Scheme with Singapore and will welcome applications from May 5, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

During her first international trip since the Covid pandemic began, the Prime Minister met with young people in Singapore who have been on the Scheme or are interested in applying.

The Prime Minister told them that from May 5:

- The number of working holiday scheme visas available to Singaporeans rises to 300 from 200

- The age of eligibility is extended to 18-30 years of age

- The Visa length is extended to 12 from 6 months, and

- Applicants no longer need to be university students but must have undertaken tertiary study in the previous two years.

"Working holidaymakers are also tourists during their stay and tend to visit multiple regions, which will be beneficial for the tourism sector, hospitality, retail and local economies throughout New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The scheme is not only good for New Zealand businesses but also gives working holidaymakers a chance to experience the culture, food and landscape of Aotearoa. These people-to-people links are important in bringing countries closer together.

"We very much forward to welcoming Singaporean working holidaymakers back to New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said.

The Scheme was part of the Singapore New Zealand Enhanced Partnership announced in May 2019 but the global Covid pandemic prevented it from being operationalised.