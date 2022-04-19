Minister for Veterans travels to Turkey - Meka Whaitiri

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 18:02

Minister for Veterans Affairs Meka Whaitiri will be representing the New Zealand Government in its return to ANZAC commemorations on the Gallipoli Peninsula, in Turkey.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted many international events and it has been two years since Anzac Day services were last held at Gallipoli in 2019. Minister Whaitiri will attend services on the Gallipoli Peninsula and will be joined by Australian and New Zealand Defence Force personnel

"It is wonderful to be going back, at a time when New Zealand is reconnecting with the world," Meka Whaitiri said.

"During the five-day visit, I will visit the Commonwealth and Turkish memorial sites and tour battlefields on the peninsula. I will also lay a wreath to honour 11 Canterbury Mounted Rifles interred in Çanak Consular Cemetery from 1919.

"In Canakkale, I look forward to meeting with Governor of Canakkale Mr Ilhami Aktas, and attending the opening of the Bigali Castle hosted by the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism. Turkey is a generous ANZAC Day host and has a history of welcoming New Zealanders to commemorate every year.

"This is my first visit to Turkey, and I’m very much looking forward to supporting New Zealand’s presence at Gallipoli.

"Following commemorations at Gallipoli, I will return to Istanbul and will host a New Zealand Trade and Enterprise event. This is an opportunity to meet with New Zealand companies and to support them in their message that New Zealand is open for business.

"I will also, in my customs hat, seek to provide support following any disruption in supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result of the global energy crisis caused Russia’s war on Ukraine," Meka Whaitiri said.

The Veterans Minister will travel from 21-28 April 2022.