Leo Molloy releases plan to support victims of ram-raids

Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 - 20:11

Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says he has a plan to support businesses affected by ram-raids and make TÄmaki Makaurau safer.

"Youth offenders who are responsible for 88% of ram-raids, contributing to a 31% increase in retail crime are out of control. Many business owners are scared and that is not how life in Auckland should be.

"We have a moral duty as elected officials to do something about it.

"As Mayor, I will work with the Police and local business associations to identify ‘high risk’ businesses and create a fund for grants that will subsidise proven preventative measures such as bollards and CCTV cameras on and around shop premises.

"Under my leadership, we will ensure all public spaces in Auckland are covered by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras within three years. International evidence tells us CCTV cameras can reduce crime in car parks alone by up to 54%, when used in combination with other interventions. CCTV cameras are cost-effective and will detect and discourage crime, and help police investigations.

"Right now there is a lack of coordination between Council and Police. As Mayor, I will ensure that this becomes an open and constructive relationship where we can each highlight the challenges we face and provide common sense solutions.

"I will also work with central government and the police to develop measurable goals and targets to ensure that there is accountability across the board to ultimately reduce the crime rate in Auckland.

"While nothing can be a silver bullet, providing deterrents on multiple fronts will deliver much needed extra levels of protection for all Aucklanders in the fight against rising crime," says Leo.