Ted Johnston: NZ’s new media war

Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 - 21:26

By Ted Johnston BSc BA LLB, Coleader - New Conservative.

We seem to be at the start of a major media war in NZ.

The ‘Mainstream Media’ versus the free ‘Social Media’. Both have good arguments against each other, with a lot of truth in them.

There have been calls for action from the mainstream media against social media and Social Media news due to alleged ‘misinformation’, (a newly termed hateword, like climate ‘denier’). But are the mainstream media trying to suppress competition, and curry favour with the govt? Is it the ‘Mainstream Media’ v the ‘Free Media’?

Social Media news

MSM ( Mainstream media) claim that SM ( Social Media) are spreading hate and misinformation on topics such as covid and in general reporting in NZ.

There is little doubt that much information is incorrect and misguided in social media, and social media news, but it is also the platform of the future, directly speaking to people, and will challenge the MSM’s financial foundation, as more and more distrust MSM.

Mainstream Media News

Many of the Social Media (SM ) claim that the mainstream media have become lapdogs of the govt, and spread govt propaganda. The PM’s statement that the govt is the "single source of truth" during covid, still rings alarm bells.

The daily, often hourlong appearances by the PM during covid lockdowns were thinly disguised election programs that won her the 2020 election in a landslide.

The media should have protested, when the information provided could have been supplied in 5 minutes. Similar daily broadcasts were used in WW2 to gain support, and our PM while having no success in housing, poverty and other major areas is no slouch when it comes to Public relations.

The Free Social media note that the MSM were paid $105 million dollars over the last 3 years by the govt, and some millions are still being drip-fed to the media right up to the 2023 election. (If that doesn’t look like a good behaviour bond to keep media under a leash nothing does. )

And the MSM now has most news items written from an opinion based stand like Social media, not from impartial facts. This used to be reserved for editorials, now almost all news items are thinly disguised editorials, viewed from the ideological position of the reporters / MSM organisation.

The reporting of the parliamentary protest showed two completely different worlds , depending on whether you watched MSM’s cherry picked complaints coverage, or whether you actually went there and/or watched facebook and the social media show peaceful harmony .

The MSM obeyed the speaker of parliament and would not meet and interview protestors, merely filming from up on the balcony of parliament. Only brave reporters like Barry Soper stood up for reporter’s independence despite being castigated by the Speaker.

Biased Mainstream media political coverage.

Mainstream media have a duty in a democracy to fairly and impartially provide news to the public and inform us. Especially during elections. They need to fairly cover candidates and parties. NZ has been considered a bastion of free speech and democracy.

However, as I and others discovered, reporting of candidates and parties in local and general elections is neither fair nor democratic.

I have noticed the extreme bias in the Auckland mayoralty, where I have been almost completely excluded from coverage. I have not been interviewed, nor had articles about me, despite my qualifications, expertise and support. However the MSM anointed favourites have videos, articles etc, and are questioned as a group regarding their opinions on each issue. Strangely only Social media news are willing to lend an ear to excluded candidates, and publish press releases.

It is not for MSM to decide who they believe are the favourites and only report those. Whether candidates or parties. This fixes elections.

The public should decide who they want, not have the media feed them propaganda supporting their favourites, and suppress and exclude the rest. If the other candidates or parties cannot be heard, then that suppression is just as effective as police or cells.

It is time for the MSM to be called out for their unfair discrimination. But the question is, do the media police themselves effectively, to stop this systemic democratic failure?

We will find out once my complaint appears before the NZ Media Council. This abuse in reporting has been going on for years, but is only getting noticeably worse.

CONCLUSION

Calls to control social media, also need to consider NZ mainstream media. Controls need to be imposed so that mainstream media will know their role and do their job; to be fair and unbiassed reporters of facts.

If the MSM via the Media Council fail to properly police themselves, then we will need legislation to force reporting that is independent, equal, just and fair in the New Zealand Mainstream media industry.