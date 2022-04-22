'Fight not over' according to pro-debate, free speech group The 'Hood

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 10:59

Legal action requesting a judicial review of the government’s decision to approve and rollout the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11, is still active in the Wellington High Court.

Filed in January 2022 by eight concerned parents and The ‘Hood, the initial application for an urgent application to halt the roll-out of the vaccine (filed alongside the judicial review) was denied by Judge Catherine Elis but The ‘Hood spokeswomen Ms Sereca Friend and Mrs Nicola Culver say the legal fight continues.

"There has been public confusion over the January ruling, whereby many thought the case funded by The ‘Hood was over - that the evidence had been heard, reviewed and decided upon - and had failed to stop the Pfizer roll-out for ages 5-11 years. This is not the case. The second step in this application is a substantive case, which will be heard in the High Court of Wellington on June 27 and 28. In it, expert evidence will be argued by the applicants and the crown.

"This is an incredible chance for the people of New Zealand to finally have information revealed that has been in question for many months. Information that is crucial to making informed decisions that impact children," Ms Friend said.

The preliminary hearing on January 27 argued that the vaccine should be halted immediately, while the substantive hearing could be heard. The argument was presented that "there is currently no efficacy or safety data for children below the age of 12 years; until such data is available, individuals below 12 years of age should not be routinely vaccinated."

This argument was heard by Judge Elis, addressing the fact no healthy children should be vaccinated with this experimental vaccine while a review of safety is pending a full substantive hearing in the High Court. Judge Elis ruled that she believed there was insufficient evidence to support a pause in the rollout at such time, due in part to potential wastage of the already ordered vaccine, and initial statements from Dr Ashley Bloomfield, George Town, Iona Holsted and Chris James.

Since filing the application, The ‘Hood legal team including Gaze Burt Solicitors, legal counsel David Jones QC and Tom Molloy have been working tirelessly with esteemed international experts to provide scientific and medical evidence.

For example, biologist Geert Vanden Bossche notes that healthy children's innate immunity is able to easily deal with and create natural immunity to COVID-19. Dr Robert Malone, inventor of the RNA vaccine says this vaccine should never been used in children. And cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough, who has been the clinical lead on pharmaceutical trials, notes a 500-fold increase of myocarditis following vaccination with a SARS-COV-2 vaccine.

Some of the evidence presented by The ‘Hood team challenges Medsafe, the Ministers and the panelists involved in approving the Pfizer vaccine for the 5-11 age group.

The legal team will be challenging the government on information that has been proven to be factually lacking, and arguably dishonest.

The ‘Hood is a community of thousands of members, founded, funded and dedicated to unbiased investigations into vaccine safety for children in New Zealand. The ‘Hood continues to post unbiased information to support New Zealanders in making informed decisions for themselves and their children about the safety of the Pfizer vaccine. For more information, visit www.thehoodnz.com