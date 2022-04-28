State housing waitlist hits new high - Chris Bishop

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 15:29

Labour has broken its own record for the number of people on the state housing waitlist, with the latest monthly data release showing that 26,868 people are now languishing on the waitlist, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

"More and more Kiwis are being pushed onto the state housing waitlist every day because of Labour’s failed housing policies.

"Every month it appears there is a new record number of people on the waitlist. Since Labour came into office, the number has increased by over 21,000 people - more than quadruple the number they started with.

"Nearly 1000 people were added to the state housing waitlist in the first quarter of 2022, yet KÄinga Ora only managed to build one additional state house after accounting for demolitions.

"Labour has an abysmal track record on building houses. They claimed Kiwibuild would be the answer to New Zealand’s housing crisis, but it’s clear it has been a colossal failure and the housing crisis is now demonstrably worse since they came into Government.

"Officials warned the Government that the combination of extending the bright-line test and removing interest deductibility for landlords would likely push up rental costs and add to the number of Kiwis in need of state and emergency housing.

"Labour ploughed ahead anyway because they think they know better, and now Kiwis are paying the price with increased housing costs across the board and more people than ever being forced onto the state housing waitlist.

"It simply isn’t good enough, and New Zealanders deserve better."