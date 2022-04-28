Response to Auckland Council pre-election report - Wayne Brown

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 22:41

The release of the Auckland Council pre-election report shows how out of touch and out of control the organization has become. Says Wayne Brown, Candidate for Auckland Mayor.

"The report states in the opening paragraphs that Auckland has severe problems with infrastructure, something most Aucklanders will agree with.

"However, the top priorities listed for action are climate change, inequality, and financial instability.

"Aucklanders have been clear that they want the Council fixed - back to the efficient delivery of core services.

"Senior Council officers seem more interested in the global conference circuit, than the hard work of fixing Auckland infrastructure and getting value for ratepayers.

"One bright spot is an admission that it is not making progress on improving Council finances.

"Auckland Council needs a no-nonsense Mayor to drag them back to core priorities and stop the wasteful expenditure.