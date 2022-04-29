Councillors adopt new plan to manage pests

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 10:59

A new rulebook for managing pest animals and plants has been adopted by Waikato Regional Council, with the plan to be notified at the end of May.

The decision was made during yesterday’s council meeting following a robust process to bring the Waikato Regional Pest Management Plan 2022-2032 (RPMP) in line with the Biosecurity Act and provisions of national policy direction for pest management.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said, "Pest incursions are one of the biggest threats to our region - livelihoods and ecosystems can be destroyed by pest animals, plants and diseases. In recent years, we’ve seen an increasing number of new pests that require our attention.

"Left unchecked, alligator weed will strangle waterways and paddocks, velvetleaf will render crops unusable, and the impacts of pests such as dama wallaby and possums will cause canopy decline and species loss in our native forests," Cr Rimmington said.

"This plan focuses on species where a real difference could be made in the protection of our environment, economy and cultural and social wellbeing, and have cost-effective programmes that will build on the considerable biosecurity gains we have already made."

The draft plan was released for public feedback in March last year, with 104 submissions being received from individuals and organisations. Fifteen submitters were heard over two days of hearings, followed by deliberations by a hearings panel.

As a result of feedback, the hearings panel asked staff to revisit the proposed approach on several pests which were of concern to submitters, and requested further consultation with some stakeholders on complex issues to determine a final approach.

Pamela Storey, Chair of the Strategy and Policy Committee, said the plan had undergone a comprehensive and robust peer review process, as well as technical and legal reviews.

"We’re all responsible for protecting our land from pests and diseases, and that’s why a lot of engagement and collaboration has gone into the development of this pest management plan.

"The council’s biosecurity team undertook significant engagement with anyone with an interest in the biosecurity space, or who will be affected by this plan, before going out for public consultation.

"The reality is that some harmful organisms are now so widespread that the huge costs to undertake actions at a regional scale would outweigh any benefits. For these species, a site-based approach may be more appropriate, so site-led programmes have been introduced to the plan to protect the special values of particular sites," Cr Storey said.

With this focus in mind, the Waikato Biosecurity Strategy 2022-2032 has been developed which outlines the council’s regional biosecurity framework and the opportunities that exist within it to work together.

The strategy sits above and beyond the RPMP which is about enforceable management rules for this region. The strategy recognises that rules aren’t always the best approach and is why the council is always working with iwi, occupiers, community groups, crown agencies, stakeholders and industry in biosecurity.

Public submissions were sought on the strategy at the same time as the proposed RPMP. A number of submissions and submitter points were received on the strategy which are being incorporated into the next draft, due to go to the June meeting of the Strategy and Policy Committee.

The pest management plan is the fifth since 1996 and is due to be notified on Monday, 30 May 2022 for appeals.