Leo Molloy's statement on Three Waters Reforms

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 16:11

Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says the Government’s decision to push ahead with their controversial Three Waters Reforms amounts to daylight robbery of Aucklanders.

"Aucklanders have paid for and maintained our city’s water infrastructure for decades - the Government has ignored this and are now pushing ahead with their plan to steal what belongs to the people of Auckland.

"Unlike Efeso Collins and others who support this Government’s theft of $10 billion worth of ratepayer assets, I vigorously oppose this.

"If elected, I will ensure none of Auckland’s assets will be taken by Wellington. It's time for a Mayor that will fight for Auckland and put Aucklanders needs first.

"This election gives Aucklanders the opportunity to hand the next Mayor a strong mandate to stand up and tell the Government to stop these appalling reforms," says Leo Molloy.