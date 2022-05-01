CTU - Workers call for Government to support Fair Pay

Sunday, 1 May, 2022 - 15:41

The CTU has today passed on over 1100 submissions from working people around the country supporting the Government’s Fair Pay Agreement’s legislation, says CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

The submissions were handed over to Minister Michael Wood at an event at the Auckland Unitarian Church in Grey Lynn.

"Working people around New Zealand are coming together to call for fairer wages and better work.

"Fair Pay Agreements will introduce a minimum floor for wages and conditions in industries, while still allowing for individuals to have their own pay rate. New Zealand has a persistent problem with low wages, and we are one of the only countries in the developed world not to have some sort of modern awards system like this.

"Australia has had a version of Fair Pay Agreements for many years, under both conservative and progressive Governments, and their wages, productivity, and economic growth consistently outpace ours despite Kiwis work longer hours than the OECD average.

"We’ve seen over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic the vital work that our essential but low pay workers do - our cleaners, our bus drivers, our supermarket workers. We need to make it easier for those workers to be paid well, and to have good conditions at their work. We need to stop bad employers being able to undercut employers who want to pay their workers fairly.

"Today, the CTU has handed over 1100 submissions in support of this legislation directly to the Minister. We know that big business lobby groups will oppose this bill, that’s why it’s so important that our politicians hear directly from the workers who keep our country going.

"Fair Pay Agreements are an opportunity to lift wages, ensure fairness at work, and support our workforce. Today, the Government has heard how strongly working people want this change," says Richard Wagstaff.