PM preparing massive tax flip-flop - Seymour

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 13:37

"After categorically ruling out ever implementing any sort of wealth tax under her leadership in 2020, Jacinda Ardern appears to be readying herself for the mother of all flip-flops," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"In 2020 when asked about implementing a wealth tax she said "I won’t allow it to happen as Prime Minister". 19 months later she’s dancing on the head of a pin refusing to address the question because "we have not worked on our tax policy."

"ACT is the only party in Parliament who has been totally unequivocally clear on the issue of tax. We will repeal any proposed by Labour, we will get rid of National’s capital gains tax in the bright-line test, we will cut the 30 percent marginal tax rate to 17.5 percent, we will reverse the 39 percent tax rate and we will reverse the Government’s interest deductibility change.

"We have no time for envy-fuelled wealth or capital taxes and know that tax cuts not only give earners more to spend and invest, they also make work and investment pay.

"While Labour is focused on taxing, redistributing and dividing, ACT knows that a strong economy needs to be built around creating conditions for prosperity, giving people the opportunity to get ahead.

"ACT stands for real change. We will steer New Zealand away from its current path of Government-led, high tax, high debt nonsense that makes life harder for hardworking New Zealanders."