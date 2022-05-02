More political elites and defence entities sanctioned - Nanaia Mahuta

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 18:16

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has today announced further sanctions on Russian politicians and defence entities supporting Putin’s actions in Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to the war.

"Through these sanctions, we are demonstrating our intention to continue going after those who are responsible for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine" Nanaia Mahuta said.

"As President Putin’s war machine continues its illegal attacks and as further revelations of atrocities come to light, we are determined to impose costs on those involved.

"We support the people of Ukraine, and we are committed to holding President Putin and his cadre of warmongers to account," said Nanaia Mahuta.

The latest round of sanctions targets the 170 members of the upper house of Russia’s parliament, known as the Federation Council, as well as six companies and organisations in the defence sector which have contributed to the assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Aotearoa New Zealand has also extended the full suite of its prohibitions to over 400 people who are captured by previously implemented travel bans.

"This will further prohibit those we have already sanctioned from carrying out activity in New Zealand, and prevent New Zealand from becoming a financial safe haven for those involved with Russia’s illegal activities in Ukraine," Nanaia Mahuta said.

These sanctions join a number of other measures Aotearoa New Zealand has taken in response to the ongoing aggression, including trade measures and humanitarian contributions.

Further information on sanctions taken under the Russia Sanctions Act 2022 can be found on the MFAT website: www.mfat.govt.nz/Russia-Sanctions