Tori Peden announces run for Banks Peninsula in local body elections

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 13:23

The current chair of Te PÄtaka o RÄkaihautÅ« Banks Peninsula Community Board, Tori Peden, has today announced that she will be running for the Banks Peninsula ward in the upcoming council elections.

Ms Peden says there’s an urgent need in the ward for action on a number of key issues that to date have been left untouched.

"The people of Banks Peninsula are an incredibly diverse and important part of the wider city," she says. "I believe there must be strong, independent representation around the council table for our ward, which is where I believe I can make a significant positive difference."

Tori Peden says there is no place for party politics in local government and that all decisions must be based on what is best for the city not what is being dictated to party candidates from Wellington.

"The critical issues such as climate change, three waters, infrastructure planning and overall spending have to be considered totally independently of any party affiliations," she says. "Even a perception of such a bias is unhelpful. That is why as a businesswoman, mother of two children (11 and 7) living and working in the ward with local government experience, I believe I can make a real difference advocating for and representing our residents."

As well as being the chair of the Banks Peninsula Community Board, Ms Peden is also the manager of the not-for-profit group, Handmade Studio Charitable Trust, that supports people with disabilities. She and her husband of 20 years also manage their family business, Banks Peninsula Automotive, and live on a small 3.5h rural property in Little River/Wairewa with their children and dog.

Tori Peden says she wants to see a council that is aspirational and really takes people with it while strongly leading the way.

"We need a council that works as a team, taking calculated risks and grabbing opportunities to achieve the very best for our ward and wider city. Things progress too slowly in my opinion. Opportunities can be lost and we must be more decisive as we move forward over the next 6 years; a period I believe will be one of the most important since the earthquakes," she says.