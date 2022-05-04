Kiwis going backwards faster than ever - Nicola Wilis

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 12:18

Wage data released by Statistics New Zealand today shows that costs facing households continue to rise faster than wages, deepening the cost of living crisis for New Zealanders and their families, says National’s Finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis.

"Today’s Stats NZ data release shows wage increases measured by the labour cost index (LCI) grew at 3 per cent in the year to the March 2022 quarter. Wages are failing to keep up with increasing prices. With the CPI at 6.9 per cent, prices are now rising more than twice as fast as wages.

"According to the gap between annual LCI wage inflation and CPI price inflation, Kiwis are going backwards faster than at any time on record.

"These grim numbers show New Zealand’s cost of living crisis deepening as prices run laps around wage growth and interest rates soar.

"More and more Kiwis are falling behind each week, squeezed by growing costs and a Government that refuses to offer them income tax relief.

"The squeezed middle are paying the price for Labour’s economic mismanagement.

"Kiwis are working harder just to stand still, paying more taxes while trying to keep up with rapidly rising prices, ever-higher borrowing costs and no prospect of relief.

"And despite low unemployment and employers across the country crying out for workers, the number of people languishing on a Jobseeker benefit is almost 178,000 - over 56,000 more under Labour.

"The Finance Minister has reneged responsibility for addressing these challenges, with no plan except to spend more and tax Kiwis more to pay for it.

"New Zealanders deserve better. National would help the Reserve Bank alleviate pressure on inflation by halting the pile-on of extra costs, helping to reduce bottlenecks, restoring discipline to Government spending and inflation-adjusting tax brackets to provide much-needed income relief."