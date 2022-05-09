Government 'needs to get tough on crime that needs more than money'

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 12:30

The Dairy and Business Owners’ Group has welcomed a new crime fighting fund but bigger issues are emerging in society with decades of soft law and order hitting home.

"They say a week is a long time in politics and we congratulate the government for finding money to support crime-hit small businesses but the devil is in the detail," says Sunny Kaushal of the Crime prevention Group/Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

"We have no idea as to when it will come, how much for us, who will qualify and how local government will react to bollards on the footpath. We need to hear from the Environment Minister and Minister of Local Government that bollards won’t be shot-down by red-tape.

"As for more Police, was that not promised in 2017? Look, more Police are welcome but they won’t count for much if it just leads to more "catch and release policing." Only a fraction of criminals are caught for retail crime right now with the penalties, if any, a joke and the criminals know it.

"Being a multiple crime victim myself, I was contacted recently by Police that they were opening a file on a burglary that I reported over a year ago along with the suspect and evidence.

"This isn’t the fault of Police and is why this softly-softly approach to crime must change. If we get things wrong as businesses, we face serious penalties that do not apply to the petty criminals, thugs and vagabonds we have to deal with daily.

"So, money isn’t the only answer because a current and future generation have no respect for private property, for Police or for consequences. There seems only urgency when it becomes a ‘political emergency’ and not the ‘crime emergency’ we warned about five years ago.

"We wouldn’t be in half as much of a mess if they’d listened to us and not academic liberals and lawyers. It’s all about rehabilitation and not a single word about crime victims. What about us?

"Yes, government needs to intervene into the families of kids who are truant and those stealing cars to ram raid. It needs to intervene into the lives of those begging on the streets and those who frankly cannot look after themselves due to mental health, drugs and boredom.

"Government equally needs to help those who have been robbed, stabbed, assaulted or worse beyond ACC, tea and sympathy. We want the Prime Minister and her Cabinet to put their careers where our lives are.

"Instead, they send the wrong signals by wanting to repeal 3-Strikes and a blanket decision to reduce the prison population.

"What the government is coming up with is start and while the devil is in the detail and we genuinely welcome it. We only wish there would be more justice consequences because that’s been left completely unsaid and will undermine this package," Mr Kaushal said.