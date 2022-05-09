Mandates on chiropractors need correcting - Brooke van Velden

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 13:16

"Chiropractors are better at adjustments than most of us, but the Government’s illogical vaccine mandates have even them bent out of shape," says ACT’s Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

"They are the latest victim of the Government’s bizarre approach to restrictions. There’s no rhyme or reason as to why chiropractors need mandates more than other businesses such as hairdressers, yet the Government refuses to budge.

"Like the rest of us, chiropractors just want to get cracking with life and are willing to take steps such as RAT testing and minimised contact time to do so. But the Government doesn’t want to hear about it.

"We’re supposed to be moving on from COVID-19, but instances of control like this make no sense and are indicative of why we’re being left behind while the rest of the world gets on with life.

"It’s time to move on from fear and take back control of our lives from unending government restrictions.

"We should not keep ineffective and costly rules for no reason. If rules are not useful, they should go, and it should be up to the Government that imposes them on us to explain why they should stay."