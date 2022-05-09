National supports emissions budgets - Christopher Luxon

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 14:17

National is committed to emissions targets and supports the Government’s emissions budgets announced today, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says.

"Climate change is a huge challenge. National is fully committed to emissions targets including net zero by 2050.

"Today’s emissions budgets are an important step towards those goals and we will support those budgets in Parliament on Thursday.

"National is proud of its record on climate change.

"We signed New Zealand up to the Paris Agreement and voted for the Zero Carbon Bill in 2019, which established emissions budgets and the Climate Change Commission.

"Having agreed the net emissions pathway, the question now is how to bring down emissions. We need effective policies if we are to deliver our ambitious climate change targets.

"While we share the Government’s commitment to lower emissions, there are a range of ways to achieve net zero and we need to consider every option.

"National is the party of action and we are committed to reducing emissions effectively and efficiently."