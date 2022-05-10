ACT calls on all parties to commit to police policy

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 - 10:25

"The ACT Party is today calling on all political parties to support increasing Police numbers in line with the population," says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

"We all know what happened when Labour and NZ First promised 1800 new police. They still haven’t been delivered.

"ACT announced our policy to tie police numbers to population growth last year. Now even Labour is on board with our policy that would end hollow political promises.

"Today I am calling on National Party Leader Christopher Luxon and the co-leaders of the Greens and the Maori Party to make the same promise.

"New Zealanders are tired of politicians making promises they can’t keep and they’re tired of politics being played with important issues like community safety and ensuring we have thriving communities.

"The only reason a political party wouldn’t agree is so they can make promises in an election campaign - that’s selfish and not in the best interest of New Zealanders.

"If Labour and ACT can agree on this policy, there’s no reason other political parties can’t. Let’s stop playing politics with the Police and put public safety first."