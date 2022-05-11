Wellbeing Economy Alliance announces Gareth Hughes as its first NZ Hub Country Lead

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 - 10:37

The Wellbeing Economy Alliance (WEAll) is welcoming former MP Gareth Hughes as the new Country Lead for the New Zealand Hub, after retiring from Parliament two years ago. "I believe the most important mission facing us is building an economy that works for people and the planet and it is a great privilege to lead WEAll’s mahi in New Zealand," said WEAll Aotearoa Country Lead Gareth Hughes.

WEAll has hubs operating in 13 countries and is the leading global collaboration of changemakers working to transform the economic system.

"Climate change, homelessness, poverty and inequality aren’t bugs in the system - they are consequences of a system that needs to change urgently to preserve our health, wealth and survival."

"This exciting new position will allow me to focus on building alliances, community connections and a national movement towards a wellbeing economy that ensures social justice on a healthy planet."

"I am proud to join the New Zealand Hub in this new phase, as it becomes an established organisation with full-time staff, and to continue to expand on the more recent work of our WEAll volunteers in New Zealand to study, pilot and co-create Wellbeing Economy policies."

New Zealand has a long-standing history of work on wellbeing indicators and policy, and is a founding member of the Wellbeing Government Partnership (WEGo)"

"By genuinely embracing Te Tiriti o Waitangi Aotearoa has a unique opportunity to reframe what’s important - revisioning a focus on money and economic growth into kotahitanga, whanaungatanga and kaitiakitanga."

"New Zealand’s wellbeing-centered response to the Covid pandemic has impressed many people across the world and I look forward to working with Government, researchers, businesses and campaigners in Aotearoa to grow momentum and move faster towards a wellbeing economy."

"To ensure the political independence of this role and to effectively advocate for a wellbeing economy I have chosen to step down as a member of the Green Party," said Mr Hughes.