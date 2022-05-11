Should the Crown collect iwi affiliation data? - Department of Internal Affairs

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 - 16:53

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is working collaboratively with Iwi advisors and experts to decide whether the Crown should collect data about people’s iwi affiliation.

The Crown stopped systematically recording iwi affiliation information in 1961. The Iwi Affiliation Data Decision Group has been set up to decide if and how the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriage should collect such data. Dr Kirikowhai Mikaere, Pou-Arahi of Te KÄhui Raraunga, and Jeff Montgomery, the Registrar-General, co-chair the rÅpÅ«.

"Electoral rolls and census statistics have limited use for iwi decision making," says Mikaere. "The wider government data ecosystem needs to be more responsive to Iwi MÄori."

"DIA is modernising and future-proofing the civil registration system (births, deaths, and marriages)," says Montgomery. "Now is our opportunity to work with iwi to collect, hold and share iwi affiliation information - if that’s what’s decided." The Decision Group aims to better understand the needs and expectations of Iwi MÄori in collecting, sharing and verifying iwi affiliation data. It is also considering the roles and responsibilities of the Crown and iwi in the lifecycle of the data.

"Feedback and decisions from the rÅpÅ« will inform the design and implementation of a modernised civil registration system, and support service delivery by iwi and MÄori organisations over the coming years," says Montgomery.

"The rÅpÅ« is broadly supportive of the Crown collecting iwi affiliation data, but with several strong caveats, including the ability for iwi to opt-out. We’re working through these," says Mikaere.