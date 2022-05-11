Ngāti Kahungunu Claims Settlement Bill passes first reading - Andrew Little

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 - 18:54

Ngā uri o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua were at Parliament today to witness the passing of the first reading of the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua Claims Settlement Bill.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua are a group of interconnected hapū from the Dannevirke to Lake Wairarapa regions, and have approximately 12,000 registered members.



"This is an important day for ngā uri o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua and the Crown in reaching this milestone after many years of dedication and hard work," Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.



"The first reading marks another step in Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua’s journey towards recognition of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims and the beginning of a new relationship with the Crown based on true partnership, trust, and respect," Andrew Little said.



The historical grievances of Ngāti Kahungunu against the Crown include the forced cession of tens of thousands of acres of land at Maungaroa in 1845 as well as the failure to act in good faith during rapid and extensive land purchases throughout the 1850s and in later public works takings. The Crown also failed to honour the gifting of Wairarapa Moana with the promised reserves.



The settlement includes:



Acknowledgement and an apology for the Crown’s historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua will receive financial and commercial redress valued at $115-million with the opportunity to purchase Crown properties, including 70-percent of the Ngāumu Forest Crown Forest licensed landAs well as 28 commercial sites from the Treaty Settlements Landbank and Ministry of Education.Cultural redress includes the vesting of 27 sites of cultural significance and 30 place name changes that acknowledge iwi association with sites in their rohe.



"This settlement recognises Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua’s long-standing association with the whenua and taonga within their rohe, and provides a foundation that I hope will benefit many generations of Ngāti Kahungunu to come," Andrew Little said.