'Time to focus on the big issue, Council finances are in trouble'

Thursday, 12 May, 2022 - 10:51

"Aucklanders need to hear what their potential Mayor will do to arrest the precarious financial position of the Auckland Council. Says Wayne Brown, Auckland Mayoral Candidate.

"The Pre-Election Report of the Auckland Council admits that pressure on the financial position is increasing. They claim over $900 million was lost due to COVID restrictions.

"The Council officers and the outgoing Mayor have just shrugged and indicated that ratepayers will just have to pay more. They offer a pitiful proposal to make just $15 million of permanent cost reductions in 2023 / 24."

"The Council projects operating funding to exceed $4 billion in 2024/25."

"As Mayor, I will crack down on wasteful spending. I will reign in the sprawling enterprises that are misnamed "Council Controlled" Organisations like Auckland Transport.

"I have a track record of recovering large organisations in distress - Auckland Council is clearly in that category.

"Auckland Council finances will need to be overhauled. My fear is that the outgoing Mayor will take the central government’s 3 Waters bribe, to patch over the gaping hole in the books.

"While the mayoral race has been distracted by issues that lie outside the control of the Mayor - such as immigration, crime and central government tax policy - the real job of the next Mayor will be to fix Auckland.

"I am the only candidate with the experience to lead the multi-billion restructure required.

"Other candidates are quick to offer solutions involving new spending - when the kitty is clearly empty.

"The difficult Council financial situation is the real debate we should be having."