'Time to focus on the big issue, Council finances are in trouble'

|
[ login or create an account ]
"Aucklanders need to hear what their potential Mayor will do to arrest the precarious financial position of the Auckland Council. Says Wayne Brown, Auckland Mayoral Candidate.
"The Pre-Election Report of the Auckland Council admits that pressure on the financial position is increasing. They claim over $900 million was lost due to COVID restrictions.
"The Council officers and the outgoing Mayor have just shrugged and indicated that ratepayers will just have to pay more. They offer a pitiful proposal to make just $15 million of permanent cost reductions in 2023 / 24."
"The Council projects operating funding to exceed $4 billion in 2024/25."
"As Mayor, I will crack down on wasteful spending. I will reign in the sprawling enterprises that are misnamed "Council Controlled" Organisations like Auckland Transport.
"I have a track record of recovering large organisations in distress - Auckland Council is clearly in that category.
"Auckland Council finances will need to be overhauled. My fear is that the outgoing Mayor will take the central government’s 3 Waters bribe, to patch over the gaping hole in the books.
"While the mayoral race has been distracted by issues that lie outside the control of the Mayor - such as immigration, crime and central government tax policy - the real job of the next Mayor will be to fix Auckland.
"I am the only candidate with the experience to lead the multi-billion restructure required.
"Other candidates are quick to offer solutions involving new spending - when the kitty is clearly empty.
"The difficult Council financial situation is the real debate we should be having."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice